Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Tuesday, mourned the death of the elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark who passed away at the age of 97, describing him as an accomplished politician and community leader.

The former president, in a condolence message he issued in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, a copy of which was made available to newsmen by his Special Assistant on Media, Kehinde Akinyemi, described the late leader of the Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF) as a “great brother, friend, a frontline lawyer and seasoned economist”.

Noting that Clark’s death was coming barely four days after the demise of the factional leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural group – Afenifere, late Pa. Ayo Adebanjo, the former president expressed sadness over what he described as the depletion in the rank of the nation’s patriotic leaders, “particularly at this crucial state of the country when their wise counsel and rich experience were greatly needed”.

He noted that over the years, Chief Clark has been imbued with an undying love for his people and remained one of the more articulate and vocal champions of improved conditions for the oil-bearing states of the country.

“I received yet another shocking and sad news of the passing of a great brother and friend, a frontline lawyer, a seasoned economist, a tested administrator, an accomplished politician and a revered community leader, Chief Edwin Clark.

“It was shocking because we lost Chief Ayo Adebanjo, another prominent and illustrious son of Nigeria, just about four days ago. Indeed, the ranks of the nation’s patriotic leadership is fast depleting by the loss of our dedicated and resourceful patriots who served the nation in various capacities, particularly at this crucial state in our nation’s history when their wise counsel and rich experience are greatly needed.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Chief Clark had an eventful service to the nation as Commissioner for Education and Finance in the former Midwestern State, at various times between 1968 to 1974, and his stint as the official spokesman of the Federal Government in 1975 cannot go unrecognised. I remember him as a close colleague in the Cabinet of General Yakubu Gowon.

“As Senator of the Federal Republic, representing Delta Senatorial Zone in 1983, it is on record that he was in the vanguard of the advocacy for minority rights.”

Obasanjo stressed that, “over the years, Chief Clark was imbued with an undying love for his people and remained one of the more articulate and vocal champions of improved conditions for the oil-bearing States of the country. As one of the foremost leaders of not only the Ijaw people, but the South-South zone as a whole, he, until his death, exhorted his people on the imperative of peace and stability in the region.

“He acquitted himself as a peace-loving, unassuming, and committed patriot. He was a firm believer in democracy and participatory governance. Ever since, he built for himself an impressive profile of immense goodwill and affection among his people, as a frontline politician and community leader.

“Nevertheless, his thoughts, utterances, and deeds were completely devoid of political partisanship. He was a detribalized Nigerian and had friends from all over the country.

“Even at his prime age, Chief Clark never rested on his oars to continue to contribute to national development as a committed nationalist.”

“I recall sometime in 2021, he, for the greater good of the nation, volunteered to be part of the Committee for Goodness of Nigeria (CGN) which was convened by me along with His Eminence Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, His Eminence John Cardinal Onaiyekan and General Abdusalami Abubakar to look, at the time, into the pressing issues of national unity, security, peace, integration, economic revitalisation and development, women and youth welfare and general progress. For all I knew about him since our paths crossed, Chief Clark never, for once, rested on his oars in exhibiting uncommon courage and commitment to progressive ideals in his contributions to the socio-political development of our country and national discourse.

“There is no doubt that just as his death must have, of necessity, elicited grief and confoundment in the family, in the Niger-Delta Region, it must have also in the good people of our great nation, particularly at a time when the country still needed his wealth of experience, wisdom and counsel,” Obasanjo noted.

The former President however thanked God that the late elder statesman lived a long and God-fearing life, full of service to Nigeria and its people and left behind the virtues of hard work and transparency in public life which are important lessons for both the present and future generations.

“We should also be consoled by the facts that he lived a life worthy of communal emulation, touched the soul of his community, and he is mourned by all.

“We pray the Good Lord to grant the soul of Chief Clark a peaceful rest and the Clark family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss,” Obasanjo said.