The Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR), the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), and other partners have strengthened local peace structures in key conflict-prone areas of Nigeria.

Indications of this development emerged at the unveiling of Nigeria’s Conflict Early Warning Situation Room (EWSR) on Tuesday in Abuja, a move to enhance peace and security in the country.

It aims to build local capacity, improve early warning systems, and foster more vital collaboration among government agencies, community leaders, and security forces to reduce violence and promote stability in targeted regions.

In his remarks, the Director General of IPCR, Dr. Joseph Ochogwu, emphasized the initiative’s collaborative nature, bringing together national, international, and local entities united in the mission of fostering social cohesion and preventing violence.

“This partnership is unique, not only for its inclusivity—from international stakeholders to grassroots actors—but for its commitment to peacebuilding,” Ochogwu stated.

The initiative, the Peace Action for Rapid and Transformative Nigeria and Early Response Partner (PARTNER), is funded by USAID to empower communities with tools to monitor and report early signs of conflict.

Ochogwu added that the initiative started in Kwara and Kaduna states and now operates in nine states, including Benue, Nassarawa, and Katsina, establishing community-based peace structures and reconciliation committees.

“A key element of the new Situation Room is its integration of digital tools. Since April, IPCR has been using an early warning and response application alongside SMS and toll-free lines to collect conflict data across Nigeria”, he said.

According to him, these tools have enabled 100 active reporters and 63 responders to document 363 conflict-related incidents.

“This is not an intelligence tool; it’s a development initiative to address violence at the community level.

“The new technology, coupled with the work of the State Peace Commissions, offers a “quick response” mechanism to help de-escalate conflicts, transforming early warning signs into action”, Ochogwu said.

Melissa Jones, USAID Mission Director, noted in her remarks that incidents have been responded to as quickly as 20 minutes after distress calls.

“This rapid response capability is unprecedented and is already saving lives,” Jones said, even as she lauded the joint efforts of Nigerian agencies and communities.

Also speaking, Ndubisi Anyanwu, Mercy Corps Country Director, emphasised that local ownership of the project is a vital principle of the PARTNER initiative.

“Mercy Corps built capacity, but our local partners implemented the program, proving the effectiveness of grassroots-led conflict management.

“Establishing Nigeria’s Conflict Early Warning Situation Room represents a milestone in the country’s journey toward peace.

“With robust partnerships, community engagement, and technological advancements, it offers a promising pathway to mitigate violence and ensure a more peaceful future”, Anyanwu said.

Robert Obande, Presidential Communication Commander Control Center in the Office of the National Security Advisor, underscored the system’s potential to foster inclusive dialogue and reconciliation while addressing root causes of conflict.

He commended the IPCR, USAID, and local peacebuilding agencies for their dedication.

“This initiative demonstrates a collective commitment to securing a safer future for all Nigerians. The Situation Room fosters more robust relationships between communities and security agencies, which many see as vital to sustainable peace in Nigeria.

“Through partnerships with local NGOs and state peace commissions, communities are now empowered to mediate conflicts, including those between farmers and herders, reducing violence and strengthening local economies”, he stated.