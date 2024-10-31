Rotary clubs, in collaboration with the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) Gombe State chapter, have flagged off polio and measles immunisation campaigns in the 11 local government areas of the state as part of measures in the fight against the diseases.

Speaking at the exercise’s flag-off in Nafada local government on Tuesday, Muhammad Lamuwa Biri, a representative of the Rotary Club in the area, explained that the immunisation targets children aged 0-5.

He added that the initiative is part of Rotary’s global efforts to eradicate polio and measles, which cause deaths and cripple affected persons.

Also speaking, the chairman of Nafada local government, Dr Babangida Adamu, commended Rotary for its interventions in health care delivery services in the state and urged more development partners to implement similar interventions.

He urged parents and guardians to vaccinate their children, stressing the importance of protecting them against polio and measles.

The chairman also lauded the state government for enhancing healthcare services by providing functional primary health centres across the state.

Our correspondent reports that similar immunisation was launched in the 11 local governments of the state.