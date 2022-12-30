Members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) have again abducted a Nigerian Army officer, Lt P.P. Johnson on Enugu Highway.

In a video recording by the group obtained by LEADERSHIP Friday, the female soldier was seen begging for her life when a voice asked her to say goodbye to her colleagues in the service.

However, an official signal said the Lieutenant has been rescued by troops in a forest between Enugu and Imo State.

The voice narrating the incident threatened to kill all Igbo natives in the service of the Nigerian military.

The voice also said the female lieutenant who hails from Abia State was intercepted in Enugu State.

Though the director of Army Public Relations Brig Gen Onyema Nwachukwu did not respond to messages on the matter, military sources said the gunmen behind the kidnapping had been arrested by troops.

ADVERTISEMENT

The report said, “At about 1420hrs on 29 Dec 22, security forces rescued Lt PP Johnson who was abducted by gunmen and taken to a forest bordering Enugu State and Ihube in Okigwe LGA Imo State on 26 Dec 22.

“The mastermind of the kidnap has also been arrested by security forces while efforts are ongoing to arrest the others. The situation is still being monitored at the moment.”