Kaduna State government has announced the appointment of Hon. Kadi Muhammed Aminu Danjuma as the acting Grand Kadi of Kaduna State.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai approved the appointment following a recommendation to that effect from Justice Muhammad Tukur Muazu Aliyu, the acting chief judge of Kaduna.

A statement issued by the special adviser to the governor on media and communication, Mr Muyiwa Adekeye said, Justice Aliyu notified the governor that the incumbent Grand Kadi, Hon. Kadi Abdurrahman Umar Abubakar, would be retiring on 31st December 2022, upon attaining the age of 65 years.

He said, “Justice Aliyu therefore recommended the appointment of Hon. Kadi Mohammed Aminu Danjuma, the next most senior Kadi, as the acting Grand Kadi of Kaduna State, in line with the provision of Section 276(4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999, as amended.

“This appointment prevents any vacuum in that office, pending when the National Judicial Council would recommend a substantive appointment.”

Born in 1965, Hon. Kadi Danjuma studied Law at the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria. He was appointed Kadi at the Sharia Court of Appeal in 2020.