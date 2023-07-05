IPOB: Court Fixes Trial Of Lagos Eze Ndigbo For Wednesday

Justice Yetunde Adesanya of the Lagos State High Court sitting at the Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) has fixed Wednesday (today) to commence the trial of the Eze Ndigbo of Ajao Estate, Lagos, Frederick Nwajagu for alleged terrorism.

Justice Adesanya fixed the date following the absence of Nwajagu’s lawyer from the proceedings on Tuesday.

The 67 year old Eze Ndigbo was arrested on April 1, 2023 by the Department of State Services (DSS) over an alleged threat to invite members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to Lagos to secure properties of Igbo people in the state.

On May 9, the then Lagos State Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Moyo Onigbanjo (SAN) had arraigned the defendant on a nine-count charge bordering on the alleged offence in a suit marked LD/21505C/2023.

The defendant was accused of attempting carry out an acts of terrorism under Section 403(2) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015; participation in a terrorism meeting to support a proscribed entity, attempt to finance an act of terrorism and preparation to commit an act of terrorism under Sections 12(c), 18, 21, 29 & 12(a) of the Terrorism (Prevention & Prohibition) Act, 2022,” amongst others.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.