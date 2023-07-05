Mbah Vs NYSC: Court Dismisses Edeoga’s Joinder Application

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has struck out an application by the candidate of the Labour Party in Enugu State in the March 18 governorship election, Hon Chijioke Edeoga, seeking to be joined in the lawsuit instituted by Governor Peter Mbah against the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for alleged misrepresentation of facts on his discharge certificate.

The court dismissed the application for the joinder after it was withdrawn by the applicant.

It warned against false reportage of the court’s proceedings in the N20 billion lawsuit between the governor and the NYSC.

During the proceedings, before parties began to move pending motions, Justice Ekwo interjected and warned against false reportage.

He said, “In this court, I operate an open-door policy. I have instructed my registrars to make available to the media whatever document they need. I have always said that all that I want is accurate reportage of proceedings before this court.

“It is only in this country that some persons who called themselves journalists will report falsehood and get away with it. I am not even saying you should be objective but report the facts the way they are, that’s why the registrars have been working with the media to ensure court proceedings are not misrepresented.”