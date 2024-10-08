The Nigerian Army has described stance of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) calling on Igbo youths to shun the ongoing Nigerian Army recruitment as a baseless threat and the last kicks of a dying group.

Spokesman of the Nigerian Army, Major General Onyema Nwachukwu stated this in a statement on Tuesday while reacting to an alleged statement circulating on social media credited to IPOB calling on Igbo youths to shun the Nigerian Army’s 88 regular recruitment exercise.

Nwachukwu said the warning to “vibrant and resilient” youths of the South East was a brazen yet futile attempt to undermine national unity and cohesion.

He said, “The Nigerian Army finds it necessary to reaffirm that youths from the South-East have, time and again, demonstrated unwavering patriotism and commitment by filling their quotas in various military and paramilitary recruitments, as well as in the civil service of federal ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs).

“Despite IPOB’s baseless threats, the ongoing registration for the 88 RRI has witnessed an encouraging turnout of applicants from the South-East”.

General Nwachukwu recalled that South Eastern youths proudly filled their slots during the recent commissioning of Direct Regular Cadets at the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA).

He noted that the South East remains a veritable stronghold of loyal and professional personnel in the Nigerian military, who, unlike the unpatriotic and dissident IPOB elements, have pledged their allegiance to the Nigerian state and are excelling in service.

He said IPOB, by contrast, are just a band of terrorists and militias responsible for dragging the region into economic ruins.

“Their senseless enforcement of illegal sit-at-home orders has crippled hitherto blossoming businesses and enterprise, while their involvement in kidnappings and killings has brought misery to the very people they claim to represent.

“The latest statement from IPOB is nothing short of a veiled threat, designed to intimidate the very youths whose futures they seek to destroy for no reason than for selfish interest,” he added.

He stated further that the group remains nothing but a destructive force, and “any youth aligning with their so-called ‘cause’ is doing so at the expense of their future”.

He urged South-Eastern youths to disregard IPOB’s antics and pursue their noble ambitions within the military, a profession that values merit above tribe, creed, or religion.

“The gallant efforts of the Nigerian military in restoring peace to the region and curbing the menace of IPOB’s terrorist factions are well documented. The recent successes in defeating these criminals stand as a testament to the strength and resolve of the South Easterners who wear the uniform with pride. IPOB’s latest propaganda is nothing other than the wailing of a failing group, in desperation to remain relevant, even as it watches its grip slip away.

“Youths of the South-East and Ndigbo in general must remain resolute. Let no one rob you of your dreams and rights,”.

He reiterated that IPOB’s propaganda is indicative of “the last kicks of a dying man attempting to sabotage your future and should be met with contempt”. They have done nothing for the region but cause pain, economic devastation, and palpable fear,”.

He restated that the Nigerian Army on the other hand stands as a beacon of hope, offering avenues for self-advancement, honour, and service to the nation.