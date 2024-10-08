The upcoming 11th edition of the Nigeria Energy Exhibition and Conference would bring critical stakeholders in the power industry to have a conversation on the country’s energy transition.

With the endorsement of the Federal Ministry of Power, the event will hold at the Landmark Center in Lagos, Nigeria, from October 15 to 17, 2024, to address the critical challenges in West Africa’s energy sector.

Nigeria Energy serves as West Africa’s premier platform, bringing together contractors, developers, investors, project owners, and utilities to collaborate and create reliable energy solutions that address the region’s growing energy demands.

Organised by Informa Markets, the event will bring together over 6,500 participants, including industry leaders, investors, policymakers, and innovators, to discuss the region’s most critical energy challenges and opportunities.

With the theme ‘Breaking Barriers in the New Energy Era: Clean, Reliable, and Sustainable,’ the conference aims to promote West Africa’s clean energy transition while focusing on sustainable power generation, innovation, investment, and energy access.

Speaking at a press conference, Ade Yesufu, Exhibition Manager, Energy Portfolio – MEA, Informa Markets, stated: “The theme of ‘Breaking Barriers in the New Energy Era’ aims to address the key obstacles hindering the clean energy transition in West Africa by focusing on two primary areas: policy and investment.”

The event will highlight the need for supportive government policies that incentivize renewable energy development and conventional power systems and address the critical challenge of attracting sufficient investment to fund large-scale clean energy projects.

“The Nigeria Energy Leadership Summit is a platform for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and collaboration among key stakeholders.

“By fostering open discussions, we aim to create a conducive environment for policy development, investment attraction, and technology adoption in the renewable energy sector and address the critical challenges of limited infrastructure capacity and inefficient quality to position Nigeria and West Africa as leaders in the transition to clean and sustainable energy sources,” he concluded.

Supporting the exhibition are leading global players in the energy, power and infrastructure industry such as SkipperSeil Limited, a global leader in power and infrastructure, confirmed as the Main Sponsor, while Genesis Energy and Tetracore Energy as gold conference sponsors.

Sunil Kumar, Divisional Head, Skipper ETS Electric LTD, said, “Our partnership with Informa Market to sponsor the Nigeria Energy over the years and for the 11th edition highlights our over 20 years commitment to bringing the best minds in the energy industry together to ensure sustainable the growth of the industry. For us, this event serves as a vital platform for fostering partnership’s and advancing solutions to Nigeria’s power sector challenges.”

Amina Lawal, Chief Operating Officer, Genesis Energy, said, “we are an energy infrastructure developer, a climate impact investor and an asset management group of companies that have been in operations for about two decades and is present in eight African countries.

Our vision is lighting up Africa one community at a time, and over the course of the conference, we will be speaking more on our ability to identify, source, and originate clean energy businesses in Africa, attract financing, and manage executions of clean energy projects.”

So far, Nigeria Energy 2024 show floor is 100% sold out with several key exhibitors confirmed to participate in this year’s edition. The conference will also host a series of high-profile discussions led by industry thought leaders and will also cover 5 product sectors within the energy sector including: Renewable Energy Transmission & Distribution, Critical and Back-up Power Smart Solutions, Energy Consumption and Management.

The conference would discuss key topics including: Sustainable Power Generation: Balancing Profitability and Environmental Impact, Investing in Tomorrow: Navigating the $360 Billion Energy Transition Blueprints for the Future: Gazetting Nigeria’s Energy Vision

Financing, Policy, and Innovation: The key ingredients for catalysing Nigeria’s conventional utility-scale projects ecosystem.

In addition, as part of its sustainability initiatives, Nigeria Energy will include the Energy-X Contest to identify and empower emerging leaders passionate about driving the energy transition in Nigeria.

The contest is designed to nurture a culture of entrepreneurship among university students and young graduates, catalyzing the development of groundbreaking ideas and ventures.