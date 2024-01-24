Federal government has reassured tertiary institutions that everything is being done to faithfully implement the directive by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on exiting the staff of tertiary institutions from the Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) platform.

The minister of education, Professor Tahir Mamman, made the commitment in his office in Abuja when he received the leadership of the committee of Provost of Colleges of Education in Nigeria.

It would be recalled that President Tinubu had on 13th December, 2023, approved the exception of members of Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other staff of public tertiary institutions from IPPIS.

The enrolment of public tertiary institutions’ staff on the IPPIS platform had been a subject of contention between the Federal Government and staff unions of the institutions, leading to strike actions by ASUU in particular.

However, in an attempt to create industrial harmony for the smooth running of the institutions, President Tinubu directed that the staff of public universities and other tertiary institutions captured in IPPIS, be removed from the payment platform.

The director of press and public relations, Ben Bem Goong, in a statement yesterday, quoted the. Mamman during a meeting with the leadership of the Committee of Provost of Colleges of Education in Nigeria, as saying that the Federal Ministry of Education would do everything possible within the ambit of the law to facilitate the full implementation of the presidential directive on IPPIS as it affects tertiary institutions in the country.