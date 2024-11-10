Ipswich Town on Sunday secured their first Premier League victory following their 2-1 away win of Tottenham Hotspur, thanks to first-half goals by Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap.

The promoted side took the lead just past the half-hour mark with a superb overhead kick by striker Szmodics to the delight of Ipswich fan and singer Ed Sheeran, watching in the stands.

The visitors scored again in the 43rd minute through Delap who pounced on a rebound after Spurs goalkeeper, Guglielmo Vicario, could only parry a low cross from Szmodics.

Tottenham dragged themselves back into the match with a powerful header by Rodrigo Bentancur after 69 minutes but they could not find an equaliser.

The win moved Ipswich out of the relegation zone on eight points, while Spurs are 10th with 16 points.