Iranian pop singer Mehdi Yarrahi received a two-year and eight-month prison sentence for defying the country’s mandatory headscarf law through his music.

His lawyer announced the verdict on Tuesday, January 9th.

Yarrahi, 42, was arrested in August 2023 for composing and releasing “Roosarito,” a song advocating for women’s right to choose regarding the headscarf. This action triggered charges of “violating Islamic society’s morals and customs.” Released on bail in October, he now faces potential incarceration.

“Roosarito,” released around the anniversary of Mahsa Amini’s death, became a symbol of solidarity with the ongoing protests against mandatory headwear for women.

Amini, a 22-year-old Iranian Kurd, died in police custody after being detained for allegedly violating this dress code, sparking nationwide demonstrations.

Yarrahi dedicated the song to “brave Iranian women” fighting for their right to choose and expressed his support for their cause in an accompanying video. This act of defiance, combined with his previous criticism of authorities and discrimination in his home province, likely contributed to the harsh sentence.

Yarrahi, once a winner at Iran’s prestigious Fajr Festival, is no stranger to using his music to address social issues. His 2022 song “Soroode Zan” (Women’s Anthem) became a rallying cry for protesters, particularly students.