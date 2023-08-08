Irrigation: Lawmaker Trains Rice Farmers

A member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tunji Olawuyi, has facilitated a training programme for rice farmers in Ekiti, Isin, Irepodun and Oke-Ero local government areas of Kwara State.

The beneficiaries of the programme, including women and youths were trained on how to operate water pumping machines to aid irrigation farming in the areas.

The two-day training which was conducted by the National Productivity Centre (NPC) in collaboration with the federal lawmaker.

The trainer, Adebayo Lawal from Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) said empowering women and youths in rice farming through the mastery of water pumping machines is essential for a sustainable and prosperous agricultural future.

He explained that by utilizing the machine, the beneficiaries will not only contribute to the environmental preservation but also drive economic growth and improve livelihoods.

Lawal told the beneficiaries that the art of water pumping machines involves understanding their functionality, maintenance and proper usage for agriculturally efficient rice farming.