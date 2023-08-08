Osun Debunks Private Meeting Between Adeleke, Makinde

Osun State government has debunked the purported private meeting between Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

A release made available to newsmen in Osogbo yesterday by the spokesperson to the governor Mallam Olawale Rasheed stated that at no point did Governor Adeleke have any private talk with his Oyo state counterpart.

According to him, Governor Adeleke visited the Oyo state Governor’s lodge in Abuja to see the newly renovated Oyo State Government House as Osun state government is embarking on similar renovation of Osun Government House located within Asokoro.

“It was also an opportunity for both leaders to review state of relationship and chart a path to strengthen the Peoples Democratic Party within the South West zone including the issue of filling the vacancy existing within the party zonal leadership.

“The interactions were in the open and at no point did the question of begging and prostration arose as there was nothing to plead and beg about. The venue was in the living room with a photo opportunity. In the presence of everybody, the two leaders resolved to unite for the party in the zone, hence the need to call an emergency zonal meeting to hold later this week.

“All insinuations about infighting either among Osun Government functionaries or otherwise are the handiwork of those profiting from the lack of substantive leadership for the party in the zone. There is no infighting within Governor Adeleke’s cabinet over the planned meeting nor any disagreement as to when and how to hold the zonal meeting”.