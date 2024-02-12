In a groundbreaking collaboration bridging continents, Nigeria’s esteemed actor, model and TV personality, Nancy Isime, will be teaming up with America’s renowned social entrepreneur, TV host and the Editor-in-Chief of Monaco Voice Magazine, Sir Dustin Plantholt, to co-host the upcoming Global Entrepreneurship Festival in Nigeria.

This exciting event is set to be a fusion of cultural insights, entrepreneurial expertise, and global innovation.

Nancy Isime, an influential name in Nigeria, brings her charismatic charm and wealth of experience as a TV personality and advocate for entrepreneurship to the forefront. Her influence extends beyond borders, making her a symbol of empowerment for aspiring young entrepreneurs across Africa.

Joining forces with Nancy is Sir Dustin Plantholt, an accomplished American social entrepreneur, journalist, TV host

and Editor-in-Chief, Monaco Voice, who is known for his commitment to positive social impact. His extensive experience in fostering entrepreneurship and developmental programs aligns seamlessly with the festival’s mission of global collaboration.

The Global Entrepreneurship Festival, which would be the world’s biggest entrepreneurship event holding in the Entrepreneurship Village in Nigeria, promises a unique blend of insights, inspiration, networking and opportunities for both seasoned entrepreneurs and aspiring business minds.

The dynamic duo of Isime and Sir Plantholt is set to bring a rich tapestry of perspectives to the festival, creating an environment that transcends borders and celebrates the universality of entrepreneurship.

Attendees can expect a vibrant showcase of diverse entrepreneurial journeys, thought-provoking discussions, and invaluable networking opportunities. The festival is poised to be a melting pot of ideas that inspire and drive global entrepreneurship forward.