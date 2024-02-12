Uknown gunmen have killed four persons in Nkienzha village, Miango District, Irigwe Chiefdom of Bassa local government area of Plateau State.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the gunmen launched an attack at the community at about 11pm on Sunday and set ablaze a house, killing the four occupants in the process.

A statement signed by Davidson Malison, the outgoing National Publicity Secretary of Irigwe Development Association (IDA) made available to journalists, said that one person was also injured.

The statement further said that the leadership of Irigwe Nation has described the resurgence of attacks and killing as callous and barbaric and cautioned the perpetrators to immediately put a halt on the mayhem being unleashed in the land.

The association called on security agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of the dastardly act were arrested and prosecuted immediately.