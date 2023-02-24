An Islamic scholar, Sheikh Muhammad Jamiu-AbdulGafar has berated some Yoruba leaders over their campaign of calumny against the presidential candidate of the ruling party, APC, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Jamiu-AbdulGafar who is the founder, Ar-riddoh Islamic International Foundation and the Proprietor, Ar-riddoh International Islamic Institute, Ibadan in a statement tagged “An Open Letter To Political Musketeers In Nigeria” and made available to journalists in Ibadan decried the way some Christian leaders have continued to work against Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

He alleged that the leaders have been whipping up religious sentiments calling on their followers not to vote for him in this Saturday’s presidential election all because he is a Muslim.

“To religious faithful, the Nigerian Christians especially should know that we Muslims are not their rivals in any way. We are not their competitors in any way and for anything, we Muslims believe that religion is an instrument of unity and peaceful coexistence but unfortunately, some Nigerian Christian leaders seem to be antagonistic, intolerant and all assuming in most cases”.

According to him, the series of viral videos of rivalry and religious bigotry that have been unleashed testify to their unwillingness to naturally allow Muslims to assume leadership positions in Nigeria.

He said, “In the history of Nigeria as a nation, Southern Nigerian Muslims have been deprived of the presidency unlike in the North where General Yakubu Gowon, a Christian, once ruled. Even the position of vice president has never been conceded to us.