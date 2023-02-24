The Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN) and its Emmanuel TV Partners have donated £10,000 (N9milion), as a relief support to the victims of the recent earthquake that devastated some parts of Turkey and Syria.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake occurred on February 6, 2023 shocked the world with its volume of destruction to lives and properties. This was followed by other devastating twin earthquakes, which leaves thousands dead, injured and homeless.

Commenting on the earthquake, the SCOAN leader, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, who was visibly sad at the disaster, described it as a ‘great humanitarian calamity’.

She however called on all true human beings to partake in bringing relief to our fellow human beings now in critical life conditions as a result of these terrible earthquakes.

“God is love, we are His image and we must live and lead in love. Every kindness you heartily show at this period of their needs illustrates clearly the place of love in human affairs as a tool of human relationships and good neighborliness.”

Assuring that SCOAN would continue to sustain the lofty legacy of humanitarianism and altruism of its founder, Prophet TB Joshua, she said the foundation of the church was Love as shown in the Commission’s logo.