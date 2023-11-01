More than 400 people have left Gaza as the Rafah crossing to Egypt was opened to civilians for the first time since the war between Israel and the Palestinian Militant group, Hamas, began on October 7, 2023.

About 335 foreign passport holders and 76 injured Gazans have been able to leave so far, Palestinian officials said.

The United Kingdom (UK) Foreign Office said the first set of British nationals have been able to get out of the territory.

In Gaza, phone and internet services were completely cut off, the provider Paltel said.

The BBC World Service is launching an emergency radio service for Gaza on MW 639kHz daily at 1500GMT from Friday.

Israel has been bombing Gaza since the October 7 Hamas attacks that killed 1,400 Israelis with 239 others kidnapped as hostages.

The Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said more than 8,700 people have been killed since Israel’s retaliatory bombings began.