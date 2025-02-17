A popular entertainer and entrepreneur, Obinna Simon popularly known as as MC Tagwaye has joined in the race for the next chairmanship of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will between this year and early next year conduct chairmanship election in the nation’s capital along with governorship election in Anambra and by-elections into some federal constituencies.

With the campaign slogan, “AMAC Must Be Better Again”, MC Tagwaye announced his decision to join the race in a social media post at the weekend.

“I wish to formally announce my interest to run for the office of Abuja Municipal Area Council AMAC Chairman”, he stated.

Popular among young people who constitute a larger percentage of voters in the Federal Capital Territory, Tagwaye said the decision to join in the race is on response to the overwhelming call by residents of the Area Council.

“I am running for this office because of the call from the good people and residents of AMAC, I am running for this office because I know the values I am bringing to the table to make AMAC great again.

“Great in security, job creation, digitization of the city center, prompt security response to emergency calls, close visual monitoring and communication system of every part of AMAC, upgrade of our schools

and hospitals, prompt payment of primary school teachers entitlements and the general welfare of all the workers in AMAC and many more that the campaign council when set up will reveal in due time”, he stated further.

He further acknowledged the numerous support of residents of the nation’s capital to his brand, expressing hope that same will be replicated at the polls this year.

He is credited with honing the skills of young people in various endeavours of life, especially in the entertainment sector.

Also a philanthropist, he is credited with numerous philanthropic and humanitarian campaigns in the nation’s capital where he has given several scholarships, renovated several schools and donated funds and relief materials to residents.

The primary election is expected to hold in June 2025 while the general elections hold February 2026.

Tagwaye said he will in coming days announce the political party under which he seeks to run for the election next year.