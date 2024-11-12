Israeli President, Isaac Herzog, has arrived at the White House for a critical meeting with United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The two leaders were expected to discuss efforts to end ongoing hostilities in Gaza and Lebanon, rising tensions between Israel and Iran, and a looming U.S. deadline regarding humanitarian aid.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the US had issued a 30-day ultimatum to Israel, set to expire on Wednesday, November 13, 2024. The ultimatum, delivered in a letter on October 13, called for Israel to significantly increase humanitarian aid access to Gaza or risk a partial embargo on US military assistance.

The letter was reported to be the strongest known written warning the US ever issued to its close ally. This came amid a new Israeli offensive in northern Gaza, which led to significant civilian casualties, according to reports.

The military actions stemmed from Israel’s campaign to eliminate Hamas following the group’s unprecedented assault on southern Israel on October 7, 2023. The attack resulted in the deaths of approximately 1,200 people, and 251 others were taken hostage. In response, Israel launched a sustained military campaign in Gaza, which, according to the Hamas-run health ministry, has claimed the lives of over 43,665 people in the territory.

The meeting between Herzog and Biden was expected to center on diplomatic and humanitarian measures to ease the conflict, with U.S. officials pushing for increased aid access while maintaining security cooperation with Israel.

The outcome of the discussions may shape US-Israel relations in the near future, especially in light of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the potential ramifications of a partial arms embargo.