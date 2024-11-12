President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt congratulations to Senator Monday Okpebholo on his inauguration as the Governor of Edo State on Tuesday.

In his message, President Tinubu, according to a statement by his spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, urged Governor Okpebholo to diligently work to enhance the living standards of the people of Edo State and make a significant impact during his tenure.

Following his triumph in the state governorship election held on September 21, 2024, Okpebholo officially took over from former Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Reflecting on the transition, President Tinubu noted that after eight years under Obaseki’s administration, Edo State was rejoining the ranks of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He emphasised the importance of Governor Okpebholo justifying the confidence placed in him and the APC while fostering true democracy and effective governance in the state.

The President encouraged Okpebholo to empower the Legislature and other vital government institutions throughout his administration, underscoring that a robust and independent legislature is essential for achieving democratic good governance.

Expressing concerns, President Tinubu lamented the previous administration’s attempts to undermine the legislative branch, which hindered its effectiveness for much of its tenure.

Additionally, President Tinubu commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the successful conduct of the Edo Governorship Election and encouraged the Commission to strive for even greater excellence in the upcoming Ondo Governorship Election, scheduled for November 16, 2024.

The President celebrated the milestone as a new chapter in Edo State’s democratic journey and rejoiced with the people of Edo for this momentous occasion.