Nollywood star Anita Joseph has expressed gratitude to a Ghanaian driver who returned her the two phones she left behind in his vehicle.

Currently on a visit to her sister in Ghana, Anita Joseph forgot her two phones – an iPhone and a Samsung in the Uber car she had taken.

But the honest driver located Joseph and returned the two phones to her.

In appreciation of his integrity, the actress rewarded him with money, prayed for him, and exchanged her contact information with the driver for future communication.

The Nigerian actress, in a video trending online , captures the heartfelt moment and shared it on Twitter.

The video showed Joseph and her sister commending the driver and offering prayers for him.

She was heard saying, “An honest Ghanaian taxi driver returned two expensive phones (an iPhone and a Samsung) belonging to me .