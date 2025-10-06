Nigeria Apple Premium Reseller, iStore, has opened its new store at Jabi Lake Mall, Abuja.

The inauguration held over the weekend was described as a milestone in bridging the gap between Nigeria’s tech-savvy population and authentic Apple experiences. It attracted fans, influencers, and industry stakeholders.

At the event, senior marketing manager for iStore Africa, Troy Griffin, explained that Abuja’s choice was deliberate. “Abuja really is a dynamic city, alive with possibilities. It has a strong, tech-savvy customer base that has been requesting this. We felt this was the right place to bring the full Apple product range and reseller experience,” he said.

According to him, the new iStore outlet, the second Premium Reseller outlet in the country, stocks the complete Apple ecosystem, including the latest iPhone 17 series, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, AirPods, and accessories. It also provides after-sales support, trade-in services, and extended warranties.

According to Griffin, the iStore promises different retail engagement beyond devices. He said the outlet is designed to function as a community hub where Apple-trained consultants guide customers, provide expert advice and ensure they get the most from their products.

“From the moment you walk through the doors, our consultants will greet you with a smile and the expert knowledge to enhance your Apple experience,” he said.

Addressing concerns about fake devices in Nigeria’s grey market, Griffin reassured customers that the Abuja iStore guarantees authenticity. “All our products come with Apple’s seal and a two-year warranty. Shopping here gives peace of mind.

The store manager of the Abuja branch, Williams Ogoke, introduced the flagship iPhone 17 lineup, highlighting its new features, including the A19 chip, 48MP dual vision camera, ProMotion display, and ultra-thin titanium build for the iPhone 17 Air. He described the Pro and Pro Max editions as tailored for “creators and power users” with advanced triple-lens cameras and up to 8x optical zoom. The health and lifestyle benefits of Apple’s wearables were also highlighted.

“The Apple Watch is a lifestyle device that helps you track your health, monitor fitness goals and even reminds you to stay active at work. It’s about living longer and living better,” Ogoke explained.

The general manager of iStore Nigeria, Kolapo Arogundade, said the Abuja launch aimed to make Apple more accessible to customers. He said, “Everybody wants to buy an iPhone; our job is to make it available. We recognise that purchasing power is decreasing, so we offer affordability options such as device financing and trade-ins. You can bring a five-year-old iPhone, trade it in, and pay the balance in 12 or 24 months. That makes the pill easier to swallow.”

Beyond affordability, Arogundade addressed lingering doubts about the authenticity of Apple devices in Nigeria. “Some people even believe you can’t get an original iPhone in Nigeria. That’s because bad eggs have spoiled the good eggs. Buying from iStore gives you peace of mind, a two-year warranty, free technical support, and the assurance that you’re getting a genuine Apple product,” he stressed.

Looking ahead, Arogundade predicted that smartphones will play an even bigger role in Nigeria’s digital economy.