Eight insurgents have been killed when Boko Haram fighters clashed with members of the Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) faction of the terrorists in the fringes of the Lake Chad.

The ISWAP also seized large quantities of ammunition in the rivalry clash which occured on October 6, 2022 when a team of the ISWAP group attacked and dealt a big blow on its Boko ram rivals at Krinowa axis in Marte LGA of Borno State.

According to intelligence information obtained by Zagazola Makama, a couter-terrorism expert in the Lake Chad from top military sources, which was made available to our correspondent, the Boko Haram fighters were returning from Marte after receiving large quantities of weapons from the camp of the Boko Haram Amir, Bakura Wulgo.

The Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād faction of Boko Haram terrorists had despatched a 12-man team from Gaizuwa, in Bama to go in search for weapons after suffering devastating defeat and losses due to the sustained intensified intelligence-led airstrikes, heavy artillery bombardments and ground offensives by the Nigerian Military troops of Operation Hadin Kai.

The Boko Haram terrorists occupying Gaizuwa otherwise known as Gabchari, Mantari and Mallum Masari had lost almost all their weapons, vehicles and motorcycles leaving the badly depleted fighters vulnerable for attacks by the Nigerian troops as well as the ISWAP rival fighters led by Ba’ana Chigori in the area.

The sources said that eight terrorists were killed in the ambush, three terrorists including Goni Gado, Abou Adam and Abou Abubakar returned to Gaizuwa at about 12pm on Friday October 7 with bullets wounds while one other was either missing or dead.

In the same vain, the Boko Haram leadership held a brief meeting and dispatched another team of 11 fighters led by one Amir Baba Kaka to seek support from Amir Jaichige, a terror kingpin, who was under the leadership of Ali Ngoshe, in the axis of Mandara Mountains.

“The Boko Haram had cried out that the ISWAP may soon take over all its camps and urged other JAS fighters to help them from collapsing,” the sources said.

The current sustained battlefield rivalry clashes is pushing jihadists to self-destruction and just as the jihadists continue to relocate from one hideout to another, the risk of their exposure and battlefield elimination increases.