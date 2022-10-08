Super Eagles left-back, Zaidu Sanusi, has renewed his contract at FC Porto which will see him remain with the Portuguese champions until 2027.

Porto announced the contract renewal in a statement released on their website.

Reacting after his contract extension, Sanusi said: “I am very happy to have renewed my contract with FC Porto until 2027. It is very important for me.”

And on scoring his first Champions League goal, he said: “It was a very important goal for me, for the club, for the President and it made me very happy. I am even more fulfilled for having renewed.

“I hope to score many more goals and celebrate more victories here.”

Born in Jega, Kebbi State, Sanusi signed with Gil Vicente F.C. of the Portuguese Primeira Liga in 2016 and in January 2017, he was loaned to third division club SC Mirandela.

Sanusi reached an agreement to join C.D. Santa Clara on March 16, 2019, with the deal being made effective on July 1 of same year.

He made his Portuguese top-flight debut on September 15 that year, coming on as a late substitute in a 2–0 home win against Moreirense FC.

He scored his first goal in the competition on June 23, 2020, in a 4–3 away victory over S.L. Benfica which marked the Azoreans’ first-ever at the Estádio da Luz.

On August 30, 2020, Sanusi signed a five-year contract with FC Porto and won the first trophy of his career on December 23, when he played the entire 2–0 defeat of Benfica in the Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira.

He finished his first year with 41 competitive matches, scoring in the 4–3 league win over C.D. Tondela.

On May 7, 2022, Sanusi scored the only goal in the 93rd minute of Clássico against Benfica to seal the club’s 30th league title.