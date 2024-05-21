Suspected Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists, on Monday night, killed a Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and injured two others in New Marte, Marte local government area of northern part of Borno State.

Sources in Marte said the terrorists sneaked into New Marte at about 7:30pm on Monday night and attacked a health worker, but the victim fortunately escaped.

The sources added that when the health worker escaped, he ran to the Police Station to alert the police. On receiving the distress call, the DPO and his team went after the terrorists, but unfortunately, they were ambushed, and the DPO was killed.

The security source said, “Boko Haram entered new Marte yesterday and killed the DPO and wounded two others. They came to attack one Dr. Adamu Fatai inside the host community of New Marte and went straight to his place. The doctor on noticing of their suspicious movement, sneaked out to the Police station to notify the security people who mobilised themselves and also moved to the doctor’s place to counter the insurgents.

“Unfortunately, the terrorists shot dead the DPO who led the police team.

Two others were injured.”

Recall that LEADERSHIP had on Monday exclusively reported the predicament of the resettled New Marte IDPs, who cried of hunger and malnutrition in their temporary camp as a result of their inability to freely move about to source for means of livelihood as a result of the presence of the terrorists some distance from their abode.

When LEADERSHIP visited New Marte, the slain DPO was seen coordinating internal security within the host community and the IDPs camp alongside personnel of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), while the military mounted roadblock at some distance for general protection.

When contacted, the Borno State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), ASP Nahum Daso, confirmed to our Correspondent that “the sad news is true.”