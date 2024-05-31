The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has dismissed as mere propaganda ISWAP terrorists’ warning to Kukawa and neighbouring communities in Borno State, to flee or face attack.

A statement by the Chief Public Information Officer, Lt-Col. Abubakar Abdullahi, said the terrorists’ so-called ultimatum was a sign of the terrorists’ frustration and diminishing power in the region following successes of Operation Lake Sanity 2 in the region.

He, however, lamented why some media outlets inadvertently amplified the message while “overlooking its implications”.

He said: “This reprehensible propaganda is a blatant act of intimidation, a desperate move by a group on the verge of defeat.

“As multinational troops intensify operations, such propaganda is likely to increase, making it crucial for communities to remain steadfast, vigilant, and confident in their safety.”

The statement said the MNJTF and Nigerian Operation Hadin Kai troops remained firmly committed to safeguarding Lake Chad Basin communities.

“They are actively pursuing Boko Haram terrorists, moving swiftly and decisively to neutralize any threats. Their presence and continued operations serve as a robust shield against this menace.”

He continued, “the terrorists’ so-called ultimatum is a clear sign of their frustration and diminishing power. Their capability to conduct ground operations has been significantly impaired, pushing them towards using scare tactics like Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) at every opportunity.

“By issuing such threats, they aim to spread fear and disrupt the lives of Lake Chad Basin residents. It is crucial not to succumb to their tactics but instead to demonstrate resolve and fortitude.

“We urge the residents of Kukawa and neighboring communities to remain united and vigilant. Report any suspicious activities to the troops immediately.”

He stated that collective vigilance and cooperation were essential during Operations Lake Sanity 2 and beyond, adding, “Our unity is our strength, and together, we can ensure the security of the Lake Chad basin region.”