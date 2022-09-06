Here we go…from what I heard from my colleague was that its really not as simple as we think it is. Why do the organisations, elegant looking companies not fix these roads where their buildings are located? The gist is that sometimes the local thugs in that area make it next to impossible to have the roads fixed, even when all costs are covered by the volunteers, that is the ‘big companies’. First of all, they would harass the well meaning volunteer, tell him he has to pay before he fixes the road. Then they would meet the person in charge of that area, and he too would also jump on the bandwagon of “You have to give us something before you fix the road.”