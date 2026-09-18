‎‎‎Legendary musician Charles Oputa, popularly known as Charly Boy, has responded to critics over his daughter’s engagement.

‎‎The music icon had shared a video from the engagement ceremony, congratulating the couple and asking for well-wishes

‎‎“My beautiful princess and her husband.

‎Folks, wish them well for me”.

‎In the comments section, a fan questioned if his daughter has ever been with a man. He said that if she had, there is no way she would settle for a woman.

‎“Has she tasted D before?

‎” I swear she will reverse back”.

‎Responding to the fan, Charly said his daughter has six children, and one made him a great-grandfather. He made it known that it is her daughter’s life.

‎“She has 6 children, and one made me a great-grandfather. It’s her life”.

‎Charles had reflected on his long-term marriage, expressing displeasure at being married to the same woman for nearly 50 years. He admitted that being with one person can feel repetitive, emotionally routine and boring.

‎On relationship requirements, he stressed that familiarity over time can reduce excitement and that every marriage requires constant effort and management to sustain, including his own. He said he and his wife avoid involving third parties in their disagreements, noting that outside opinions rarely help resolve marital issues.

‎‎While speaking with Uriel Oputa on Pulse, Charly revealed that before meeting his wife, he had been married 4 or 5 times, which is why he was no longer excited by women. He also disclosed that he does not believe in love and that love is not what makes a marriage work.

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