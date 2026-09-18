The Korean Cultural Centre Nigeria (KCCN) is hosting the 2026 Korean Film Festival in Abuja, bringing Korean cinema and emerging Nigerian filmmakers together in a three-day celebration of film and cultural exchange. The festival, which runs from September 17 to 19 at Silverbird Cinemas, features Korean feature films, short films and winning entries from the inaugural KCCN Short Film Contest.

The festival opened with The King’s Warden, a 2026 historical drama directed by Jang Hang-jun, while Friday’s programme features The Book of Fish by Lee Joon-ik and Move the Grave by Jeong Seung-o.

The festival will conclude with screenings of the KCCN Short Film Contest winners, selected Korean short films and Lucky Chan-sil, directed by Kim Cho-hee. A major highlight is the showcase of Nigerian filmmakers who participated in the inaugural short film contest, which attracted 21 entries.

Maryam Abiola of Lagos won first prize for Too Loud, a film exploring emotional abuse, resilience and a young woman’s journey towards independence. Jude Francis Terkuma of Nasarawa State University won second prize for Unspoken, while Opara Barbra Ifeoma of Abuja took third prize with I’ll Do It For You. Two films, MARKED by ThankGod Amah and I No Be Ashawo by Buari Olalekan, also received special mentions.

According to KCCN, the inclusion of Nigerian films alongside Korean productions is intended to promote two-way cultural exchange by creating opportunities for Nigerian creatives to engage with Korean culture through storytelling.

The festival will also feature a raffle draw, with 10 winners selected at each movie screening. The KCCN has invited film lovers, filmmakers, students, cultural enthusiasts, and members of the public to attend the remaining screenings at Silverbird Cinemas in Abuja.