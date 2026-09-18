Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, on Friday resumed official duties after his annual leave, receiving a rousing welcome from workers and government officials at the state Secretariat in Ibadan.

Makinde, who addressed the gathering of civil servants, used the occasion to highlight the achievements of his administration while challenging opposition governorship candidates ahead of the 2027 election to present clear programmes and demonstrate their competence to govern the state.

The governor stressed that the successes recorded by his administration since 2019 were largely the result of the quality and expertise of the team assembled to manage the affairs of the state.

He said said political campaigns should not be built solely around slogans, media appearances or criticism of the incumbent administration, but should be backed by practical economic policies and development plans.

According to him, “We have delivered because we paraded our best 11 and some of our brilliant minds.”

Makinde cited the professional backgrounds of members of his administration, including himself as a certified engineer, Deputy Governor Bayo Lawal as a former Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, and Secretary to the State Government, Professor Musibaudeen Babatunde, as an economist and university don.

He said the composition of his cabinet reflected his administration’s commitment to professionalism and competence in public administration.

The governor challenged politicians seeking to succeed him in 2027 to explain what they intended to do differently and how they would sustain the state’s economic and developmental progress.

He urged opposition candidates, particularly those contesting on the platforms of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Accord, Allied Peoples’ Movement (APM) and other parties, to present their independent ideological positions, economic policies and development programmes.

Makinde also called on voters to scrutinise the records, competence and promises of all candidates before making their choices in the 2027 governorship election.

He warned against being swayed by emotional rhetoric or political narratives that lacked practical solutions to the challenges confronting the state.

The governor used the occasion to reaffirm his administration’s commitment to workers’ welfare, citing the payment of salaries, pensions and gratuities as part of measures to cushion the effects of economic hardship.