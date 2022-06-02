National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and 2023 presidential aspirant, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Thursday, admonished party delegates from Ogun State against turning the forthcoming national convention of the party to a “family affairs” while voting to pick the flagbearer of the party for the year 2023 presidential election.

Tinubu, who addressed party delegates in Abeokuta, the state capital, emphatically declared that the delegates should not sacrifice sound judgment on the altar of family affairs when voting at the party’s convention, stressing that it’s time for him to reap the benefits of his own labour and sacrifices at building a formidable political party.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, a fellow presidential aspirant of the APC, hails from Ogun State.

The APC national leader recalled that he had supported several Nigerian politicians to actualise their political ambition, citing President Muhammadu Buhari as one of such he supported.

Noting that the likes of Nuhu Ribadu and Atiku Abubakar when they were being hounded by their former political parties, he further disclosed that he had in the past, provided political platform for many to run for the office of the president.

Tinubu declared that it will not be out of place for him to expect to reap the benefits of supporting others in the past.

Going down the memory lane, Tinubu disclosed that he never regretted sacrificing the opportunity offered him to become a vice president to President Buhari during the build-up to the 2015 presidential election, but declined the offer to enable him stabilise APC, particularly towards ensuring that the newcomers from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) were fully accommodated within the APC.

“It is now over 25 years that I have been worshipping these political sons and daughters. If Governor Dapo Abiodun seated here will be faithful to his God, I want to emphatically state that he couldn’t have become the governor without me. Even President Buhari wouldn’t have won that presidential election in 2015 after three unsuccessful attempts without my support”.

“Since President Buhari assumed office, I have not accepted any ministerial or Ambassadorial position. But now, it is my turn. My protection for these political sons and daughters is enough. I don’t want to be part of a sad political history in Nigeria. I am here to solicit for your votes. May God not turn you from being delegates to delicates. Don’t make it a family affairs o,” Tinubu admonished the delegates.