Former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo has revealed that he will always dedicate 10% of his earnings to God, regardless of how much he makes.

Speaking on the Rash4Christ Podcast, Ighalo shared that he has been tithing since his early football days at Julius Berger in 2005, when he earned ₦15,000 as a 16-year-old.

“My first salary when I was playing for Julius Berger in 2005 was ₦15,000. I was 16 years old then. My pastor taught me about tithing, and since then, I have never missed paying my tithe,” he said.

However, the former Manchester United forward admitted that he struggled with the practice when he moved to China, where his salary increased significantly.

“The devil tried to play with my mind when I saw the amount I had to tithe. When month-end came, I hesitated before sending the money,” he confessed.

Through prayer, he overcame his doubts, saying God reminded him to stay faithful to the principles that had always worked for him.

“But I prayed one day, and God told me, ‘Don’t change the winning formula. If you can be faithful with little, you will be faithful with any amount.’

“Now, no matter how much I earn, 10% belongs to God,” he stated.

Addressing skeptics who criticize tithing, Ighalo insisted that he follows the practice based on faith, not public opinion.

“I know some people say you’re just giving money to the pastor, but that’s not my problem. I do it according to the word of God,” he concluded.