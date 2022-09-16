One of the frontrunners for the office of the president of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Alhaji Ibrahim Musa Gusau, has declared that he has the capacity and vision to take the round leather game to a greater height.

He gave the assurance in Abuja while kick-starting his campaign to succeed incumbent, Amaju Pinnick, as the next president of the most populous football federation in Africa.

Gusau, who is the chairman of Zamfara State FA and current chairman-of-chairmen on the board of NFF, said that he is well equipped to bring stability and progress to Nigerian football.

“My vision is a stable and successful Nigeria football Federation focused on development of the game at grassroots, leagues and national teams. The theme is ‘Letting football win’

“I have what it takes to provide the required leadership to promote, control and regulate association football in the country in an open, transparent and sustainable manner. I have the capacity to execute all my lofty plans for the development of football in the country

“My plans are to ensure that the Super Eagles return to the top 15 from their present 31st rank in world football. Take the Super Falcons from their current 46th position to top 20 in the world. It is doable because I have understudied how the various leading national federations were able to achieve successes with their teams

“Repositioning our leagues and ensuring that we are amongst the top 30 from the present 62 in the world league ranking. Provide appropriate fund support to state football associations and other critical stakeholders for grassroot football development,” Gusau stated

ADVERTISEMENT

Asked how he would tackle the debt burden of the NFF running to about N2 billion, Gusau said being an accountant of close to 26 years, he would be very prudent in their spendings and embarking on an aggressive marketing and sponsorship drive to sustain the NFF beyond the FG, FIFA and CAF grants

“Sponsorship forms a very important part of every Football Federation income stream. Top brands pay money to associate with national teams by way of kit sponsorship, stadium naming rights, shirt sponsorship, sleeve sponsorships and you elect us, will toe the line of the English and other successful FA’s” he assured..

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) elective Congress is scheduled to hold September 30 in Benin City, Edo State.