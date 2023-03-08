Benue State governor Samuel Ortom has signed into law the bill which extends the retirement age of staff of tertiary institutions in the state from 60 to 65 years.

The affected tertiary institutions are Colleges of Education, Katsina- Ala, Oju and Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo.

Titled: “The law to repeal and re-enact the State Polytechnic Caps 2004 and the purposes connected there and the law to repeal and reenact the Colleges of Education in Oju and Katsina-Ala and the purposes connected therein,” it was meant to be in tune with the federal government policy on retirement age of tertiary teachers.

The governor also explained that the state has decided to replicate the federal government policy so as to help institutions in the state function optimally.

While commending the state assembly for the speedy passage of the bills, the governor said that his administration had initiated many bills and passed into laws more bills than any previous government.

“Our administration has initiated many bills which were passed into law more than any other administration had done and we are doing these things with the best interest of the people of the state.”

Ortom said his administration had sent another bill that will move the retirement age of teachers to 65 years to the state assembly and expressed hope that the assembly will expedite action on the bill.