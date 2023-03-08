The chairperson of the Edo State chapter of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Comrade Sarah Igunbor, has advocated policies that will promote gender equalities and girl-child protection.

The youth council also hailed Edo women and others across the globe for their roles in societal development and contributions to various sectors of the nation’s economy.

Igunbor, in a message to commemorate the 2023 International Women’s Day, called for increased action among global stakeholders to “break down the barriers that hold women back and create a world where every woman has the freedom to live her dreams and aspirations.”

According to her, “On this day, we join the rest of the world to celebrate the achievements of our women and recognize the significant role they play in the growth and development of society. We salute the resilient, strong, and hardworking women of Edo State, who continue to inspire us with their dedication to excellence in all spheres of life.

“Edo women have continued to break gender barriers and stereotypes, distinguishing themselves and rising to the top of their chosen careers. From our mothers who wake up early every day to make sacrifices in the market and on the farms to the women excelling in sports, politics, entertainment, and other fields, these strong Amazons are doing us proud, and we celebrate them all today. Truly, when you train a woman, you train a nation.”

Speaking on the theme of this year’s celebration, the Edo youth leader said, “The theme of the IWD 2023, ‘DigitALL: Innovation and technology for gender equality,’ highlighted the need to embrace innovation and technology to promote gender equality.

“The world is rapidly changing, and we must keep pace with the latest advancements in technology to ensure that women have equal access to opportunities and resources. Digital technology can help bridge the gender gap in education, employment, and political participation, and promote women’s empowerment,” she stated.

She further charged that, “We must however forget that gender equality is not just a buzzword, it is a value that we must all embrace and uphold.

“We need to work together as women to challenge gender stereotypes, call out discrimination, draw attention to bias, and seek out inclusion. By collectively working towards positive change, we can create a more equitable and inclusive society where women can thrive.”