The Conference of Civil Societies has honoured five ‘most outstanding women’ who are impacting the national development landscape and enhancing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu administration on the occasion of this year’s International Women’s Day.

A statement signed by Adams Otakwu, chairperson, Conference of Civil Societies, and coordinator, Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMICO), identified the five women as the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite; Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, and Director General of the National Pension

Commission (PenCom), Hajia Aisha Dahir-Umar.

Others include the Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC), Prof. Mojisola Adeyeye, and Managing Director of the Federal Airports

Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku.

Otakwu noted that the Nigerian Civil Society takes the occasion of the 2024 International Women’s Day to celebrate the five women for impacting national development and enhancing the Renewed Hope Agenda in their given national assignments respectively.

“We celebrate Dr. Doris Uzoka-Anite, the Honourable Minister of Industry, Trade

and Investment for commitment to driving inclusive growth and productivity of the nation’s economy, as well as commitment to policies and trade reforms that will sanitise the nation’s investment environment, and facilitate multilateral and bilateral trade relations with other countries in line with the renewed hope agenda of accelerating the industrial sector, increasing domestic investment and stimulating Foreign Direct Investment (FDI).

“We celebrate Hajia Hadiza Bala Usman, Special Adviser to the President on Policy Coordination, for her commitment to hallmarking governance by performance across board and developing deliverables as well as monitoring and evaluation of

structures across ministries to address key priority areas of the Renewed Hope

Agenda of Government.

“We celebrate Hajia Aisha Dahir–Umar, Director General of the National Pension Commission (PenCom) for her commitment to indelible reforms in Nigeria’s Pension Industry through vital innovations like enhancement of Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS), Micro Pension Plan, Payment of Outstanding Pension Liabilities, and Residential Mortgage Scheme, as well as growing the Nation’s pension Asset to over N18 Trillion, with determination to grow it further in the coming years in line with the renewed hope agenda of Government to build a robust pension sector that will be a major booster of national economy and development.

“We celebrate Professor Mojisola Adeyeye, Director General of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) for her commitment to expanding the frontiers of NAFDAC nationally, and decentralization of food registration for efficiency as well as achieving public safety and raising health care standards in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Government to Safeguarding

the Health of the Nation.

“We celebrate Mrs. Olubunmi Kuku, Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) for her commitment to safety and security of services and facilities across airports, efficient operation of air transport,

professionalisation, capacity building, multi-stakeholders and civic engagement in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of Government to develop air transport and allied services in the overall interest of national development.”

The statement added that the Conference was hopeful that the recognition would encourage and inspire more of their contributions to national development, as well as showcase to the world that

Nigeria has women of dignity and impact, “to help along our self-esteem and the realization of a worth that international historians have denied us for so long a time.”