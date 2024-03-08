The senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District and Chairman, Senate on Petroleum (Downstream), Ifeanyi Ubah has vowed to expose all frauds associated with the contracts and management of the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the nation’s refineries.

Senator Ubah made the vow in a statement he made available to newsmen after his appointment on Thursday as chairman of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee mandated to investigate the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the nation’s refineries.

The committee was also mandated to investigate all contracts awarded for the rehabilitation of the four refineries.

Assuring that his committee would carry out the mandate in a most transparent, accountable and thorough manner, Senator Ubah stated that members of his committee would employ a painstaking approach to visit the sites of the refineries, interface with all the stakeholders involved in their management as well as the contractors that were awarded the contracts.

The statement which he personally signed partly read: “On Thursday March 7, 2024, the Nigerian Senate appointed me as the Chairman of its Ad-hoc Committee that was set up on October 24, 2023 to investigate the Turn Around Maintenance (TAM) of the nation’s refineries.

“The committee is also meant to investigate all contracts awarded for the rehabilitation of the four refineries in the country.

“As the Chairman, Senate Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), I would always ensure transparency, accountability, and thoroughness in our investigation.

“Our goal is to uncover any mismanagement, corruption, or inefficiencies in the Turn Around Maintenance of the refineries and contracts award. I will also work closely with my committee members to gather all necessary information, interview key stakeholders, and conduct site visits to the refineries.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our quest for the truth and will make recommendations to the Senate based on our findings”, Senator Ubah stated further.

Senator Ubah expressed gratitude to his colleagues in the Senate for reposing confidence in him to lead the committee, and, assured “as Chairman of this important Ad-hoc Committee I will do everything in my power to fulfil my duties with integrity and diligence”.

He stated that it was crucial that the Nigerian people have confidence in the operations of their refineries and the use of public funds.

The lawmaker promised that his committee would be committed to ensuring that the investigation was thorough, fair, and, that the outcome ultimately brought about positive changes in the management of the nation’s refineries.