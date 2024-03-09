As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to commemorate the 2024 International Women’s Day, the Trade Union Congress (TUC) Nigeria Women Commission has expressed its displeasure over gender bias and underrepresentation in leadership positions in the society.

The chairperson, TUC Women Commission, Comrade Hafsat Shuaibu, while speaking in Abuja on Friday at the event, stated that the contributions of women to every society both economically and socially are undeniable, adding that women are an invaluable asset to the development of any nation with limitless potential.

Meanwhile, Shuaibu stated that despite numerous benefits of investing in women, they were still underrepresented in leadership positions and their potential often overlooked, adding that over the years, gender-bias has been the main reason why women have been historically undervalued.

She explained that women are often stereotyped as being less capable than men, an act which affects their opportunities to access education and job opportunities.

This bias, she said, also affects their ability to access resources, such as capital, which is essential for starting up and growing businesses.

According to Shuaibu, it has been realised that investing in women would enable them to challenge the stereotypes and create a more equitable and inclusive society, maintaining that women’s health is often overlooked but when they are healthy, they can contribute more effectively and efficiently to families and communities, hence investing in women’s health is not just a matter of social justice but also a matter of economic development.

She added that the theme of the year for IWD 2024, “Count her in: Invest in Women, Accelerate Progress”, was a call to action to invest in women’s education, health and economic empowerment while eliminating gender-based violence and harassments and eradicating discrimination by adopting inclusivity.

Shuaibu, however, noted that as a result of education and training, women have understood that ranging from child marriage, rape in marriages, sexual harassments, abduction of girls and more would continue to exist as the world evolves, hence what is necessary was to continue to champion them aggressively.

The President General, Trade Union Congress (TUC) Nigeria, Comrade Festus Osifo, on his part, reaffirmed the commitment of TUC to advancing the rights and interest of women workers.

Osifo explained that the union recognises the role that women play in the labour force and their invaluable contributions to the prosperity of Nigeria.

Osifo, who was represented by Comrade Williams Adegbe, stated that the union stand in solidarity with all the women workers in Nigeria and globally in their quest for equal pay, safe working conditions and access to opportunities for care.

He affirmed the pivotal role that women play in the labour force and the broader economy, adding that they constitute a significant portion of Nigeria’s workforce, by contributing their skills, talents and labour to drive productivity and growth, yet they continue to face myriad of challenges such as gender-based discrimination, unequal pay, limited access to education, and barrier to career development.

Osifo, however, assured of the commitment of the union to advancing the rights and interests of women workers and advocating for gender equality in the workplace, adding that when women are empowered, everyone benefits.

He further called for concerted efforts to address the systemic barriers and discriminatory practices that hinder women’s full participation and representation in the workforce.