Talented Nigerian music star, Iyanya Onoyom Mbuk, popularly known as Iyanya, has announced via Instagram that he will embark on a tour across the United States in support of a forthcoming album, set for release soon.

The Kukere crooner is staging what he describes as a comeback concert after several years away from the American music scene.

Iyanya’s new album is scheduled for release on September 12, with the U.S. tour titled “IYANYA: The Forester’s Son Tour”, set to run through October and November. He will perform in several U.S. cities, including Brooklyn (NY), Boston, Philadelphia, Atlanta, Detroit (MI), Minneapolis, Denver, Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and various locations in North Carolina.

Having previously enjoyed successful international outings, Iyanya expressed excitement about reconnecting with his fans. Writing on Instagram, he said:

“Album arrives Sept 12, hit the road Oct and Nov. United States, here we come.”

Currently enjoying momentum with his recently released single “Blue Waters,” the singer is also planning a series of performances that are expected to mark his biggest comeback yet.

LEADERSHIP Weekend gathered that the tour, eagerly anticipated by fans, will represent a major return for the artist.

“He hasn’t been back in America since 2019. This is an opportunity for him and his fans to reconnect after six years and share the moment,” the source said.