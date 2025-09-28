The chief medical director (CMD) f the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH), Prof (Mrs) Idia Ize-Iyamu, on Friday emerged the 10th national president of the Nigerian Association of Orthodontists (NAO).

In her acceptance speech, Prof Ize-Iyamu expressed appreciation to all members of the association for the confidence reposed in her to lead them for the next three years.

Advertisement

“I am deeply humbled and grateful to stand before you today, accepting the esteemed position as the 10th president, Nigerian Association of Orthodontists. I thank you for the trust and confidence you have placed in me to lead this noble profession,” she said.

She pledged to work tirelessly with other executive members to harness the collective goal of NAO and promote the interests of members as well as advance the field of orthodontics in Nigeria.

Until her emergence as the national president, Prof Ize-Iyamu was the vice president of the association.

Advertisement

In her speech, the immediate past president of the association, Dr Olayinka Adeyinka, expressed optimism that her successor, Prof Idia Ize-Iyamu, would take the association to greater heights.