Joseph Ayo Babalola University, Ikeji Arakeji in Osun State will honour the chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Michael Opeyemi Bamidele, with a honorary doctorate degree (honoris causa) at its13th convocation.

The decoration, among other honourees for the prestigious doctorate degree at JABU will take place on the 27th January, 2023.

A press statement issued by Bamidele’s media office, said he was selected for the honour in recognition of his contributions to the restoration, growth and development of democracy and good governance in Nigeria.

In a letter addressed to Bamidele by the registrar of the faith-based university, Mr. Dapo Adeniyi, on 11th October, 2023, he was notified thus: “As part of the plans towards the 13th convocation ceremonies of our university, I write to notify you that you have been considered to receive a prestigious university doctorate degree (honoris causa) at the event which is scheduled to hold sometime in January, 2023.

“Your undeniable contributions and relevance to nation-building and leadership in Nigeria and the world at large are some of the reasons for nominating you for our prestigious honorary degree.”

Bamidele, currently the chairman of Southern Senators Forum, was a member of the 7th House of Representatives and three-term member of the Lagos State executive (cabinet) where he served under Governors Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Babatunde Fashola between 2000 and 2011.

He is a lawyer without border, licensed to practise in the Federal Republic of Nigeria as a barrister and solicitor of the Supreme Court; an attorney and counsellor-at-law of the State of New York, USA and a Notary Public of Nigeria.