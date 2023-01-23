National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu and the Tincan seaport in Lagos have intercepted 126.95 kilograms of cocaine and skunk concealed in herbal tea packs and imported vehicles by drug cartels from Brazil and Canada.

At the Enugu airport, an Ethiopian Airline male passenger, Eze Christian Ikenna, 42, coming from Brazil via Addis Ababa, Ethiopia was intercepted on arrival at the airport at about 12:30pm on Friday 20th January.

NDLEA spokesperson, Mr Femi Babafemi, said a search of his two bags revealed 19 big sachets which he claimed to contain herbal tea but were later found to be cocaine weighing 16.20 kilogrammes.

Also, a joint examination carried out on a container marked TCLU 7799237 from Montreal, Canada at Sifax Okota Bonded Terminal by NDLEA operatives attached to Tin Can Command of the agency on Wednesday 18th January led to the discovery of 110.75kgs of cannabis Indica concealed in two of the four vehicles in the container: a 2011 Toyota Sienna and a 2011 Honda Pilot SUV.

The NDLEA further said deliberate efforts to cut access to illicit opioids by the agency again paid off on Tuesday when a consignment of Tramadol NDLEA operatives have been tracking for some months was eventually traced to a warehouse at Greenfield estate, Amuwo Odofin area of Lagos.

When the store was opened, a total of 1,645,560 pills of Tramadol 100mg, 200mg and 225mg were recovered.

Another 60,000 pills of Tramadol 250mg were equally recovered from a wanted drug dealer, Diugwu Alphonsus in Bariga area of the state same day while raids carried out in Akala area of Mushin on Wednesday 18th and Friday 20th January led to the recovery of 781.7kgs of cannabis.

In Osun State, NDLEA officers on Friday 20th January took into custody a blind 67-year-old grandpa, Aliyu Adebiyi, in whose house they found 234 kilograms of cannabis at Sokoto village, Owena Ijesa, Atakumosa East LGA.

In his statement, he said a drug dealer kept the consignment with him for a fee of N6,000 per month and paid for three months upfront.

Similarly, a leper notorious for drug dealing, Haruna Abdullahi, 45, was arrested at Garko town, Kano on Thursday 19th Jan. while 2.2kgs of cannabis and various quantities of Diazepam and Exol were recovered from him.