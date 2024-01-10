Italian sports journalist and football transfer enthusiast, Fabrizio Romano, has confirmed that Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund have finalized all terms for Jadon Sancho’s imminent loan return to the Bundesliga.

The winger is expected to depart England today.

Dortmund has been pursuing Sancho’s return to Germany following his highly successful tenure with the club, which now feels like a distant memory due to his lack of action under Erik ten Hag at Man Utd in recent months.

There has been growing confidence in Germany, with Romano confirming via X that Sancho is now primed to rejoin Dortmund for the second time.

Romano, known for his ‘here we go’ announcements, declared that Sancho will indeed complete his move away from Man Utd on a six-month loan.

He wrote on X, “Jadon Sancho to Borussia Dortmund, here we go! Deal in place between Man United and BVB on loan, NO buy option.

Understand Sancho can travel later today for medical.

BVB will cover part of the salary plus loan fee. €4m package.”

Regarding the specifics, Dortmund has structured a €4m (£3.4m) package, encompassing a loan fee and the coverage of a portion of Sancho’s wages.