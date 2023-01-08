The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has donated medical equipment worth millions of naira to the Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital (MAWTH) and Yusuf Maitama Sule University (YUMSUK), Kano.

Registrar of the board, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, said while making the donations that the intervention of the board in the area of health care delivery was to support government’s efforts at addressing the huge medical infrastructure gap.

Oloyede, who was represented by the director, National Headquarters Annex Kaduna, Alhaji Ibrahim Abdulqadir Maska, maintained that the COVID-19 pandemic provided the much-needed opportunity for countries around the globe to do the needful by breaking barriers and tapping into available opportunities.

He said in Nigeria, the pandemic served as a wake-up call that stirred up the consciousness to the need for adequately equipped public health institutions and JAMB entered into partnership with a grant agency in the United States to equip 12 tertiary health institutions in Nigeria.

“The 12 benefitting health facilities drawn from the six geopolitical zones include Yusuf Maitama Sule University Teaching Hospital, University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, among others ,“ he said.

The vice chancellor, Yusuf Maitama Sule University Kano, Professor Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa, said the Kano State government had advanced the construction of two faculty buildings at the main campus in addition to many other development projects and programs.

He said Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had signed into law, the bill that establishes Muhammad Abdullahi Wase Teaching Hospital (MAWTH) for the university’s MBBS program to thrive.

Governor Ganduje who was represented by Kano state Commissioner of Environment, Dr. Kabiru Ibrahim Getso said his administration had been consistent in implementing policies and programmes aimed at improving the health status of the people.

He said some of the initiatives include provision of drugs and other health commodities to health facilities across the 44 local government areas, completion and equipping of two mega hospitals, rehabilitation and upgrade of the Murtala Mohammed Specialist Hospital to a world class facility, among others.

He highlighted that, the state had set up a contributory healthcare scheme to ensure

adequate financing of the health sector, as well as the introduction of various programs meant to ensure adequate and regular supply of commodities in health facilities and institutions.

Others who spoke at the occasion include Kano commissioner for health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa and director general, Kano Hospitals Management Board, Dr. Nasir Alhassan Kabo.

Items donated included incubators, oxygen machine, bed, parameters, ventilators, anesthetic machine, portable ultrasound machine, intensive care unit monitor, office table and ICU electric bed.