The Registrar of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede on Wednesday cautioned African countries against relying on foreign developed artificial intelligence (AI) technologies.

Rather, he said African nations should invest in building their own AI capabilities, “so they are not entirely dependent on external powers. By being part of AI’s global development, they can ensure that they are not exploited or left out of future.”

Oloyede also advocated the adoption of Hausa sign language as second national official language in Nigeria.

The former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, cautioned those in the academic who do not have adequate knowledge about their subjects, against adopting AI in the quest to seek solution about their subjects so as not to be misled.

He further sounded the note of caution while delivering the University of Ilorin lecture series titled “Artificial Intelligence and the Future of Humanities”.

Oloyede who said that AI has come to stay, however, maintained that, “humanity should be in control of AI, if we will save humanities from perdition “.

“African Telecommunication Unions (ATU), African Union (AU), Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), and Smart Africa must lead in the charge in developing AI strategies tailored to be the continent’s specific needs.These bodies should promote policies that encourage the ethical development and use of AI across sectors such as healthcare, agriculture, education, and governance.

“Collaboration between African countries on AI research and data sharing can help mitigate the risk of relying on foreign developed A I technologies”, he said.

The professor of Islamic Studies tasked scholars in the discipline to take up the challenge of generating content for AI to ensure that it contents conforms with fundamental human rights, values, and Islamic doctrines and principles.

“In fields like Islamic and Law, AI must be developed with sensitivity to ethical and cultural contexts. Universities and scholars should explore how AI can assist in complex tasks like issuing fatwas or navigating legal ethics, while ensuring that AI aligns with fundamental human rights values”, he said.