The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has announced the release of the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mop-up examination held on August 6, 2022.

In a press statement released on Wednesday by the JAMB spokesperson, Dr Fabian Benjamin, the Board urged candidates to check their results by sending ‘RESULT’ to 55019 using the same phone number that they had used for registration and the result would be returned as a text message.

He said candidates can also print their results from the Board’s website – www.jamb.gov.ng – after linking their email address to their profile.

“The Board, in line with its desire to adhere to the ease of doing business protocol of the government, has emplaced this user-friendly and simplified process of checking UTME results.

“Furthermore, this simplified process would also serve to preclude the unconscionable exploitation of candidates by shylock business centres and cybercafes which often take advantage of hapless candidates.

“The 2022 UTME Mop-Up Examination took place on Saturday, 6th August, 2022,” the statement added.