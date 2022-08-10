The immediate-past governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, has applauded Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, for the remarkable roles and sacrifices towards making the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) a strong opposition party.

In a statement by Mimiko’s special assistant on Media and Digital Communications, John Paul Akinduro, on Wednesday, the former governor gave the commendation at the flag-off of the dualisation of Azikiwe-Ilaobuchi Road in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital on Wednesday.

Mimiko said the Rivers State governor has doubtlessly done well for the party, and the preponderance of the leadership and members knew this.

According to him, “Governor Wike has doubtlessly changed the physical landscape of this beautiful state. Beyond the self-evident physical transformation, he has stood as a bulwark against those sworn to emasculate the main opposition party, all in their bid to force a one-party state down the throats of Nigerians.

“He was at one point virtually a one-man countervailing force, defending and protecting our dear PDP. He has also, through bold legal challenges, deepened the national consciousness on the defects in the running of our defective federal system.”

The former governor said the present federal government has completely mismanaged Nigeria’s diversity even as he advised that, “all well-meaning Nigerians to see the need to unite as a nation to be able to effectively confront our security and economic challenges.”

Mimiko, therefore, tasked Governor Wike, the PDP and all stakeholders in the Project Nigeria to unite the country against all the forces pulling her apart.

“Our party, the PDP, a party for which you (Wike) has laboured so much, seems saddled with the historical duty of forging this unity, a unity premised on truth, equity and justice, a unity upon which rescuing Nigeria from the dismal performance of the past seven (7) years will be built. It is a mission that must be accomplished.

“A mission for which you (Wike) are specially positioned and favoured to play a major role. A mission that must be subscribed to by all stakeholders of the PDP,” he added.

He said the outpouring of love by the people of Rivers State was a testament to the stellar performance of the Wike-led PDP government in the State.

He equally charged the governorship candidate of the party in Rivers to continue the enduring legacies of the incumhent governor.

Recall that Mimiko had in 2021 commissioned the Rumuola Flyover Bridge in Port Harcourt where he described the Rivers State governor then as the Lion of the Niger Delta and said he has proved worthy of his sobriquet of being ‘Mr Project’.