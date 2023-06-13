JAMB To Decide Admission Cut-off Marks June 24

Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has fixed June 24 for its 2023 policy meeting on admission into tertiary institutions.

The board disclosed this in its weekly bulletin released yesterday by its spokesperson, Dr Benjamin Fabian. He said the meeting will take place at the National Judicial Institute (NJI) in Abuja, adding that it will discuss, among others, the acceptable minimum admissible score to be applied in all admissions to be undertaken by all tertiary institutions in Nigeria.

“During the meeting, stakeholders will discuss critical issues emanating from the just-concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), sale of Direct Entry (DE) application documents in addition to setting the tone for the 2023/2024 admission exercise in tertiary institutions,” the statement reads.

“The policy meeting will be chaired by the Hon. minister of education with all heads of tertiary institutions in attendance along with relevant regulatory bodies.

“Other critical issues slated for discussion at the policy meeting aside issues emanating from the presentation of the Registrar, JAMB, on the just concluded UTME, are other issues of national importance particularly as they concerned the education sector.